Telsey Advisory Group Expects Reduced Earnings for ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.91 on Friday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.70.

In other ThredUp news, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. The trade was a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 65,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. This trade represents a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 25.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

