Telsey Advisory Group Has Positive View of Capri Q3 Earnings

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Capri Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Capri stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Capri has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.