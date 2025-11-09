Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.0824.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

