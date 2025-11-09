Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.