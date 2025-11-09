Textron Inc. $TXT Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

