TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.2667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 1.9%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,218 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 441,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

