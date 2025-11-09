The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,032,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.