Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $19.8940 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.07. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

