Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.6667.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

THO opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.