Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 28.3%

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $4.47 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

