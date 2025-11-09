TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
TLSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TriSalus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th.
NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.39 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
