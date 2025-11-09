Truist Financial Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Buy

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Globus Medical Stock Up 36.1%

Globus Medical stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $68,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,280,000 after buying an additional 747,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,669,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

