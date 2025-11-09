TSE:BYD FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$264.60.

TSE BYD opened at C$213.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 560.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$186.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

