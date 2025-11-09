TSE:KEC FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.19. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.57 and a 1 year high of C$24.74.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

