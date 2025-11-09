United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,081.98. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $29.97 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

