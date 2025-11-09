Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $4,803,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,949,164.36. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,401,951 shares of company stock worth $101,957,409. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

