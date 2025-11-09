Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.3333.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Stock Down 7.7%

OLED opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $182.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 87.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Universal Display by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.