Upexi (UPXI) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Upexi to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -86.54% -54.33% -31.28% Upexi Competitors -435.67% -673.61% -16.77%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s competitors have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upexi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 1 1 2.67 Upexi Competitors 1029 2433 5058 281 2.52

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 368.28%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upexi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.58 Upexi Competitors $1.28 billion $24.78 million -7.71

Upexi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Upexi beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

