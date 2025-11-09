Ur-Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Capmk

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$662.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

