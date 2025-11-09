USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading 9.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. USA Rare Earth traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.36. 15,643,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 5,379,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 627,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 465.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,819 shares during the period.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.77.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).
USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.
