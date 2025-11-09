Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,225,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,743,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 396,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.