Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,225,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,743,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 396,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
