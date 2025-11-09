Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.5833.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

