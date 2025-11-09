Ventum Cap Mkts Estimates Propel’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Get Propel alerts:

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Propel from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Propel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Propel Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $837.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.07. Propel has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

