Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Positive Outlook for 5N Plus Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.73. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

