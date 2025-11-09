VEON (VEON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect VEON to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $1.1070 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $7.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. VEON had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 72.76%.

VEON stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 37.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

