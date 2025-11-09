Viant Technology (DSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Viant Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 276,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viant Technology by 246.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

