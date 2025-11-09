VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 245,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 247,978 shares.The stock last traded at $21.9850 and had previously closed at $22.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0802 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 869,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,970,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,655,000 after buying an additional 687,568 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.