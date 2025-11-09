VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 245,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 247,978 shares.The stock last traded at $21.9850 and had previously closed at $22.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0802 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 869,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,970,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,655,000 after buying an additional 687,568 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

