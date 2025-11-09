Visa Inc. $V is Aviva PLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Visa worth $683,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,973,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
