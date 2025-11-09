Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $243.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $191.08 and last traded at $190.65. Approximately 5,772,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,463,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.62.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.