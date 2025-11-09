Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Vontier Stock Up 0.5%

Vontier stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Vontier has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Vontier by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 75.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

