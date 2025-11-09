Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $9.00 price objective on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Wabash National by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Wabash National by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wabash National by 384.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 134,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

