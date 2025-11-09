Wall Street Zen Downgrades Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOF. Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $88,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after acquiring an additional 274,894 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 371,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.