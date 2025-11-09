Wall Street Zen Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Buy

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $233.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.24. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $97.72 and a 52-week high of $241.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. The trade was a 33.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

