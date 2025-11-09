Wall Street Zen Downgrades Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
