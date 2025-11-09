Wall Street Zen Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $13.61 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 35,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 442,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

