Wall Street Zen Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $13.61 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 35,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 442,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

