WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect WAVE Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $85,192.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,645 shares in the company, valued at $261,172.45. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,021 shares of company stock worth $2,380,438. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.