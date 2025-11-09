Wedbush Increases Earnings Estimates for Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spyre Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

