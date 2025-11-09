Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Paymentus Earnings

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paymentus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Paymentus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paymentus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Paymentus Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $37.43 on Friday. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,582,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 152.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 66.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 703,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 63,516.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

