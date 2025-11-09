Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMD

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.