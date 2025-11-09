Wedbush Weighs in on Ringcentral’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ringcentral in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Ringcentral’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ringcentral’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Ringcentral has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ringcentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ringcentral by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ringcentral by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,953.60. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,362.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 over the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

