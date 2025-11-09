Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Gilson bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,102.72. This trade represents a 104.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,774,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 583,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 105,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

