Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $1.1210 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 2.5%
NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.99 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.