WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.9167.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,069,000 after buying an additional 635,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 652.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,797,000 after buying an additional 357,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $42,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 215,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

