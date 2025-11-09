What is Cormark’s Forecast for 5N Plus FY2025 Earnings?

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

VNP stock opened at C$20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

