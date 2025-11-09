What is Cormark’s Forecast for Pet Valu FY2026 Earnings?

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PET. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Stock Up 1.8%

TSE PET opened at C$27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$39.24.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.