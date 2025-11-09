What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Rapid7 FY2026 Earnings?

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Rapid7 stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 358,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $6,539,793.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,296,848.04. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

