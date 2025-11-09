What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Shopify FY2025 Earnings?

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Shopify by 10.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $14,861,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8.8% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.