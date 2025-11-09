What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings?

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Choice Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
