What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings?

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Choice Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

