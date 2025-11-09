What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Cameco FY2026 Earnings?

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.24.

TSE CCO opened at C$129.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$49.75 and a twelve month high of C$153.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.49.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

