What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:BYD FY2025 Earnings?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$264.60.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$213.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 560.58, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$186.10 and a 1 year high of C$258.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 114.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

